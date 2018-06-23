NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

580 FPUS51 KBUF 231729

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

NYZ001-232115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely early, then scattered showers late.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 70s inland. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Areas of fog

developing overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely in

the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming north around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ010-232115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely early, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms again late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall late. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Scattered showers in the morning, then showers and

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ002-232115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely early, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms again late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 70s inland. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northeast winds. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely in

the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ011-232115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely early, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms again late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall late. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs around 70. Light

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ085-232115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and scattered thunderstorms developing.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Scattered showers in the morning, then showers and

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs around

70. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the

evening. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then

scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Less humid with highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ012-232115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Scattered showers early, then showers and

scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the

evening. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then

scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ019-232115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and scattered thunderstorms developing.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the

mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southwest winds. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs around 70. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the

evening. Showers likely in the evening, then scattered showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ020-232115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and scattered thunderstorms developing.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows around 60. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the

evening. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then

scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ021-232115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered showers early, then showers and

scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the

evening. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then

scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ013-232115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Scattered showers early, then showers and

scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall late. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs around 70. Light

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ014-232115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Scattered showers early, then showers and

scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall late. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs around 70. Light

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ003-232115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Scattered showers early, then showers and

scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northwest winds. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely in

the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ004-232115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Scattered showers early, then showers and

scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise scattered showers

in the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ005-232115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. Scattered

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ006-232115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely early, then showers and scattered

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

late. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper

60s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Areas of fog developing overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs ranging from the mid

60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

scattered showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ007-232115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers early, then scattered showers late. Cool

with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

scattered showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ008-232115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers early, then scattered showers late. Cool

with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Areas of fog developing overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs ranging from the mid

60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

scattered showers overnight. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

