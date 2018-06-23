NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:33 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018
580 FPUS51 KBUF 231729
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
NYZ001-232115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely early, then scattered showers late.
Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
lower 70s inland. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Areas of fog
developing overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely in
the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming north around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms
in the evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ010-232115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely early, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms again late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall late. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Scattered showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming north
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ002-232115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely early, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms again late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the lower 70s inland. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northeast winds. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely in
the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds, becoming north
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms
in the evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ011-232115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely early, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms again late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall late. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs around 70. Light
winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ085-232115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and scattered thunderstorms developing.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Scattered showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs around
70. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the
evening. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then
scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Less humid with highs ranging from
the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ012-232115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Scattered showers early, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to
the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the
evening. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then
scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds,
becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ019-232115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and scattered thunderstorms developing.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the
mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southwest winds. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs around 70. Light
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the
evening. Showers likely in the evening, then scattered showers
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ020-232115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers and scattered thunderstorms developing.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows around 60. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs
in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the
evening. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then
scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ021-232115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered showers early, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to
the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm
with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the
evening. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then
scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ013-232115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Scattered showers early, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall late. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the
mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Some patchy fog
developing overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs around 70. Light
winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on
the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ014-232115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Scattered showers early, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall late. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the
mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs around 70. Light
winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ003-232115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Scattered showers early, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northwest winds. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely in
the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds, becoming north
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Light
winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ004-232115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Scattered showers early, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise scattered showers
in the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming north
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ005-232115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early, then
showers and scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. Scattered
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ006-232115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely early, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
late. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper
60s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Areas of fog developing overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around
60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs ranging from the mid
60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
scattered showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ007-232115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers early, then scattered showers late. Cool
with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
scattered showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
north 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ008-232115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
129 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers early, then scattered showers late. Cool
with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Areas of fog developing overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs ranging from the mid
60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.
Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
scattered showers overnight. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Church/Hitchcock
