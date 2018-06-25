NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

919 FPUS51 KBUF 250238

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

NYZ001-250900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. North winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Warmer with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

NYZ010-250900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Warmer with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

NYZ002-250900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. North winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming east.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

NYZ011-250900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

NYZ085-250900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northwest winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland

to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows ranging from

the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

NYZ012-250900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northwest winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming south.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

NYZ019-250900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing. A chance of

showers. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the

upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light north winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in

interior valleys to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Erie shore to around 80 inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows ranging from

around 60 in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

NYZ020-250900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

NYZ021-250900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming south.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

NYZ013-250900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northwest winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming south.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

NYZ014-250900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

NYZ003-250900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming north.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

NYZ004-250900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

NYZ005-250900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cool with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows

around 60. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

NYZ006-250900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then partial clearing. A chance of

showers late this evening. Areas of fog developing. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cool with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

NYZ007-250900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early overnight, then

becoming partly cloudy with areas of fog developing. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light northwest winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the

upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

around 70.

NYZ008-250900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers through the early

overnight. Areas of fog developing. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

around 70 across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the

mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

