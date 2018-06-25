NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
Updated 10:44 pm, Sunday, June 24, 2018
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. North winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Warmer with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming north
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Warmer with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. North winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less, becoming east.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower
60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming north
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower
60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northwest winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to
the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
north around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland
to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows ranging from
the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northwest winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less, becoming south.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing. A chance of
showers. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the
upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light north winds. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in
interior valleys to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the
Lake Erie shore to around 80 inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows ranging from
around 60 in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie
shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows around 60.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less, becoming south.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northwest winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to
the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
north around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less, becoming south.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to
the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
north around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming north.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower
60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cool with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows
around 60. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then partial clearing. A chance of
showers late this evening. Areas of fog developing. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cool with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in
the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows around 70.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early overnight, then
becoming partly cloudy with areas of fog developing. Lows in the
lower 50s. Light northwest winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Highs around 90. Lows
around 70.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1038 PM EDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers through the early
overnight. Areas of fog developing. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to
around 70 across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the
mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
