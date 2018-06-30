NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 30, 2018

564 FPUS51 KBUF 301754

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

154 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

NYZ001-302115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

154 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs ranging

from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s

inland. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Heat

index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 90s inland. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from around 90 along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. South winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ010-302115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

154 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs ranging from the

lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to around 90 inland. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the

Lake Erie shore to the mid 90s inland. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the

Lake Erie shore to the mid 90s inland. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ002-302115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

154 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the upper

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Heat index

values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 90s inland. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from around 90 along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ011-302115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

154 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Heat

index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ085-302115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

154 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the mid

80s along the Lake Erie shore to around 90 inland. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ012-302115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

154 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values

up to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 90s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ019-302115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

154 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the mid

80s along the Lake Erie shore to around 90 inland. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s in interior

valleys to the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Hot with

highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the

lower 90s inland. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging

from the lower 70s in interior valleys to the mid 70s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ020-302115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

154 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Warm

and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ021-302115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

154 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny and hot with highs around 90. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Warm

and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ013-302115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

154 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from around 90 on

the hilltops to the mid 90s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Hot with

highs ranging from the lower 90s on the hilltops to the upper 90s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Heat

index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s on the

hilltops to the upper 90s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ014-302115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

154 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from around 90 on

the hilltops to the mid 90s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s on the

hilltops to the upper 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s on the

hilltops to the upper 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ003-302115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

154 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the upper

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 90s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 90s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ004-302115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

154 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the upper

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from around 90 along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 90s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 90s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ005-302115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

154 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny and hot with highs ranging from the upper

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the mid

70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from around 90 along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 90s inland. Light winds. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 90s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ006-302115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

154 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the

upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. Light winds. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the lower 90s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ007-302115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

154 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Very warm and

muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 90s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. South winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ008-302115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

154 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from

the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Warmer and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Hot with highs ranging from around 90 on the hilltops to the mid 90s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from around 90 on the

hilltops to the mid 90s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

