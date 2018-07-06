NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018

335 FPUS51 KBUF 060236

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

NYZ001-060900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy late. Showers and thunderstorms

through the early overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall through the early overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

NYZ010-060900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms through the early overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall through the early

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

NYZ002-060900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms through the early overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall through the early

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

NYZ011-060900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms through the early overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall through the early

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

NYZ085-060900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms through the early overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall through the early

overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the

upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to

around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ012-060900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms through the early overnight,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall through the early overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ019-060900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms through the early overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall through the early

overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to

the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior

valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior

valleys to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ020-060900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ021-060900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late this

evening, then showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ013-060900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late this

evening, then showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

NYZ014-060900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

NYZ003-060900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms through the early overnight,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall through the early overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the

upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

NYZ004-060900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

NYZ005-060900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from the

lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

NYZ006-060900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs ranging from around

70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s across the

Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ007-060900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ008-060900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1030 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Less humid

with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower

70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs around 80.

