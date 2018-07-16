NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018

_____

839 FPUS51 KBUF 161048

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

648 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

NYZ001-162130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

648 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less

humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

north.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ010-162130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

648 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers early this afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ002-162130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

648 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers early this afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms late. Hot with highs around 90. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ011-162130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

648 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ085-162130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

648 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this

afternoon. Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows ranging from the mid

50s inland to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ012-162130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

648 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this

afternoon. Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late.

Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ019-162130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

648 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early

this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms late.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows ranging from the mid

50s in interior valleys to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ020-162130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

648 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early

this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall

late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper

80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ021-162130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

648 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this

afternoon. Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall late.

Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around

80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ013-162130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

648 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around

90 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with lows around

70. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ014-162130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

648 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs ranging

from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Muggy with lows around 70. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ003-162130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

648 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs ranging

from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s

inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ004-162130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

648 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Hot with highs ranging

from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s

inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the upper

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ005-162130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

648 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ006-162130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

648 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny through early

afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ007-162130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

648 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or

less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ008-162130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

648 AM EDT Mon Jul 16 2018

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny through early

afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops

to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Very warm and muggy with lows around

70. Light south winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops

to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather