NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 20, 2018

_____

215 FPUS51 KBUF 210834

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

NYZ001-212130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Clouds and occasional sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight with patchy fog

developing. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then just a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10

to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ010-212130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then just a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10

mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ002-212130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Areas of fog developing. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then just a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10

to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ011-212130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at times

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then just a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5

to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ085-212130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Occasional sun then increasing clouds. Highs ranging from

the upper 70s inland to the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows ranging from the

upper 50s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ012-212130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around

80 in the valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southeast.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at times

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ019-212130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Occasional sun then increasing clouds. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along

the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along

the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ020-212130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Occasional sun early then increasing clouds. A chance of

showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ021-212130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Areas

of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ013-212130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s in the valleys. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then steady rain

overnight. Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the

hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ014-212130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy with highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then steady rain

overnight. Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then just a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ003-212130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain overnight.

Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then just a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ004-212130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain overnight.

Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then just a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 80s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ005-212130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain overnight.

Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then just a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 80s inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ006-212130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain overnight.

Areas of fog developing. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows ranging

from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then just a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ007-212130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Areas of fog

developing. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then just a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ008-212130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

434 AM EDT Sat Jul 21 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s in the Black River Valley. Southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain overnight with areas of fog developing. Rain may be

heavy at times. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then just a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s in the valleys. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

in the valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

JJR/RSH

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather