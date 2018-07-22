NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 21, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

435 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

435 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers early this

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and

muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,

becoming south. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

435 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers early this

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with lows

around 70. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and muggy

with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

435 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers early this

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

435 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers early this

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

435 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers early this

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times early. Highs in the mid to upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s inland to the

lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

435 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers early this

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times early. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warmer and muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

around 70 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

435 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times early.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from

the mid 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s in interior valleys to

the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

435 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning. A chance of showers early this

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Rain may

be heavy at times early. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in

the mid to upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

435 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Rain early, then a chance of showers through early

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Rain may be

heavy at times early. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in

the mid to upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

435 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers early this

afternoon. Becoming partly sunny late. Rain may be heavy at times

early. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80

across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and muggy

with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid

80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Breezy. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming south.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

435 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers early this

afternoon. Becoming partly sunny late. Rain may be heavy at times

early. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80

across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and muggy

with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid

80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Breezy. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

435 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers early this

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30

mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Very warm and

muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

435 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers early this

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times early. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Very warm and

muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

435 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers early this

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times early. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Very warm and

muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

435 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Rain early, then a chance of showers from late morning on.

Becoming partly sunny late. Rain may be heavy at times early. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower to mid 80s

across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Very warm and

muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

435 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Rain may be briefly heavy early. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Very warm and

muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

435 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018

.TODAY...Rain early, then a chance of showers from late morning on.

Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Very warm and

muggy with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

