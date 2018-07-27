NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1033 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1033 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1033 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1033 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1033 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1033 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland

to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

inland to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1033 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Partly sunny late.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1033 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows ranging from the upper

50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid

50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1033 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1033 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early this afternoon.

Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Light west winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1033 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1033 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1033 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1033 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1033 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1033 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A chance of showers late this morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s

across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1033 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 across the Tug

Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid

50s across the Tug Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1033 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

