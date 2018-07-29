NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 28, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
435 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
435 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
west around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
435 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
west around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
435 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
435 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
435 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s
inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
435 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s
across the lower elevations. Light west winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
435 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny with a chance
of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows ranging from the
upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie
shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight.
Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the mid 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
435 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
435 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny through early
afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
435 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Light west winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
435 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light southwest
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
435 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s
inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
southwest winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging
from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
435 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
northwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
435 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
435 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the
Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
435 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the
Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
435 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
