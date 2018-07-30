NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 30, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
638 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
638 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light east winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
638 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around
80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
638 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
638 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
638 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance
of showers late this morning. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake
Erie shore. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
638 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers late this morning. Cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
638 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers late this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with
lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to around 70 along
the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
638 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers late this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm
and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
638 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers late this morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper
70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
638 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers late this morning. Cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on
the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
638 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers late this morning.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this afternoon, then
cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the
lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
638 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
638 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
638 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
638 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
638 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light southwest
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid
with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower
80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around
80 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
638 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on
the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light
southwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60.
Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
