NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018
_____
110 FPUS51 KBUF 030735
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
NYZ001-032130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
80s inland. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then
mainly clear overnight with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ010-032130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then
mainly clear overnight with some patchy fog developing overnight.
Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ002-032130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northeast
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ011-032130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog
developing overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ085-032130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early this afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Highs ranging from the mid
70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light
south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog
developing overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s
inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southwest
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ012-032130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers from late morning through midday.
Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs ranging from
the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers overnight.
Some patchy fog developing overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ019-032130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy overnight. Areas of fog developing overnight. Muggy
with lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the
upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds, becoming west around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in
interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ020-032130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers from mid morning through
early afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Highs in
the mid 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing
overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ021-032130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Scattered showers this morning, then showers likely with
scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower
70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.
Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing
overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ013-032130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers from mid morning through early
afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower
elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers overnight.
Some patchy fog developing overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny
in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on
the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ014-032130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then showers likely
with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Some
patchy fog developing overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on
the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ003-032130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers from late morning through early
afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Highs in the lower
80s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog
developing overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ004-032130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers from mid morning on. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Some
patchy fog developing overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ005-032130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then showers likely
with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Muggy
with lows in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Humid with highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore
to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ006-032130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then showers likely
with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight.
Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the
mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ007-032130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Some patchy fog
developing overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on
the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light
southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill
to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ008-032130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then showers likely
with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the
evening, then a few more showers likely overnight. Some patchy fog
developing overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light
southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny
with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops
to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
Church/Hitchcock
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather