NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

_____

110 FPUS51 KBUF 030735

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

NYZ001-032130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

80s inland. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then

mainly clear overnight with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ010-032130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then

mainly clear overnight with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ002-032130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ011-032130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ085-032130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Highs ranging from the mid

70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s

inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southwest

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ012-032130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers from late morning through midday.

Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers overnight.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid

60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ019-032130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy overnight. Areas of fog developing overnight. Muggy

with lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the

upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in

interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ020-032130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers from mid morning through

early afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing

overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ021-032130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Scattered showers this morning, then showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower

70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then scattered showers overnight. Areas of fog developing

overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ013-032130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers from mid morning through early

afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower

elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers overnight.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on

the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ014-032130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then showers likely

with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Some

patchy fog developing overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on

the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ003-032130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers from late morning through early

afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Highs in the lower

80s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ004-032130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers from mid morning on. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Some

patchy fog developing overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ005-032130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then showers likely

with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Humid with highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore

to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ006-032130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then showers likely

with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers overnight.

Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ007-032130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ008-032130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

335 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then showers likely

with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then a few more showers likely overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light

southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

Church/Hitchcock

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather