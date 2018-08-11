NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

112 FPUS51 KBUF 112008

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

408 PM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

NYZ001-120915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

408 PM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ010-120915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

408 PM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ002-120915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

408 PM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to

the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ011-120915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

408 PM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ085-120915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

408 PM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows ranging

from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ012-120915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

408 PM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with areas of fog developing late.

Lows around 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in the

morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ019-120915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

408 PM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with areas of fog developing after midnight. Lows ranging from the

upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in the

morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows ranging

from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging

from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ020-120915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

408 PM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of fog developing after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in the

morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ021-120915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

408 PM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early. Areas of fog

developing after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ013-120915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

408 PM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers early. Areas of fog

developing late. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in the

morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ014-120915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

408 PM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers early. Lows in the lower

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ003-120915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

408 PM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to

the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ004-120915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

408 PM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ005-120915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

408 PM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ006-120915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

408 PM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers early. Lows ranging from

the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Muggy with

lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from

the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ007-120915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

408 PM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Warm and muggy with lows

ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ008-120915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

408 PM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers early. Lows in the upper

50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light northeast winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid

60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

