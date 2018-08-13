NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
731 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
731 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower
80s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
731 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from around
80 along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
731 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from
late evening on. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west around
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
731 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the early
overnight. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Lows
in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
731 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
patchy fog developing after midnight. Lows ranging from the lower
60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm and muggy with lows
ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the
upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
731 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the early
overnight. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some
patchy fog developing after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a
chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
731 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. A chance of
showers after midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the
upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows ranging from the lower
60s in interior valleys to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior
valleys to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
731 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
through the early overnight, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms late. Some patchy fog developing after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers with a
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Warm with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
731 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog
developing after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain with a
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid
70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm with lows in the lower
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
731 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some patchy fog
developing after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain with a
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
731 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms through the early
overnight, then rain with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some
patchy fog developing after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times
late. Lows in the mid 60s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain with a
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the
lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
731 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms late this evening. Showers with
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Light west winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
around 80. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm and muggy with lows
ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
731 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this evening, then
rain with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some patchy fog
developing after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain with a
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times
in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy
with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
731 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this evening, then
rain with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some patchy fog
developing after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light northwest winds. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain with a
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times
in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy
with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
731 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this evening, then
rain with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Showers with a
chance of thunderstorms late. Rain may be heavy at times after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be
heavy at times in the morning. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
731 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm with lows
ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the
lower elevations. Light west winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. Light west winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
731 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be
heavy at times in the morning. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light west winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.
Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
