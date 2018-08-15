NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warm and humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10

to 15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warm and humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows ranging from the mid 60s

inland to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15

mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows

ranging from the mid 60s inland to around 70 along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mainly clear after

midnight with areas of fog developing. Lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid

80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows

in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear to partly cloudy. Areas of fog developing after

midnight. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the

lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid

80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging

from the mid 60s in interior valleys to around 70 along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog developing after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog developing after midnight.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

evening, then mainly clear after midnight with areas of fog

developing. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around

80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mainly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows

around 70. West winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from

the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Some patchy fog

developing late. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms early. Areas of fog developing after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Warmer with highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill to the mid

80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then partly cloudy late. Areas of fog developing after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the

mid 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

806 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy scattered showers and thunderstorms. Areas

of fog developing after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall early. Lows in the lower 60s. Light west winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the Black River valley.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

