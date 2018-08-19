NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018
033 FPUS51 KBUF 190838
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
NYZ001-192100-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,
becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around
60. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ010-192100-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northeast
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ002-192100-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around 80.
Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,
becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around
60. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ011-192100-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light northeast
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ085-192100-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s
inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows
ranging from the mid 60s inland to around 70 along the Lake Erie
shore. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
NYZ012-192100-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing.
Lows around 60. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm
with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ019-192100-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing.
Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging
from the mid 60s in interior valleys to around 70 along the Lake
Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
NYZ020-192100-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear
with some patchy fog developing. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ021-192100-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from
the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Some patchy
fog developing. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the
mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ013-192100-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across
the lower elevations. Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing.
Lows around 60. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southeast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops
to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ014-192100-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower
70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ003-192100-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ004-192100-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then cloudy with showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
NYZ005-192100-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then cloudy with showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
NYZ006-192100-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on
the Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light
southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then cloudy with showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the lower 60s.
NYZ007-192100-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug
Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid
70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the lower 60s.
NYZ008-192100-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
430 AM EDT Sun Aug 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light
southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs around 70. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
