NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
124 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
NYZ001-240915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
124 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid
60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ010-240915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
124 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid
60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ002-240915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
124 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ011-240915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
124 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ085-240915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
124 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the
lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming south.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the
Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm with
lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake
Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ012-240915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
124 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10
mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ019-240915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
124 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear with some patchy valley fog. Lows ranging from
the lower 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake
Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the
mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy
with lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the
upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ020-240915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
124 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy valley fog. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 50s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy,
warm with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ021-240915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
124 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy valley fog. Lows in the
lower 50s. Light southwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy valley fog in the morning, otherwise sunny.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across
the lower elevations. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm with
lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ013-240915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
124 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ014-240915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
124 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops
to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s
on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ003-240915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
124 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the
lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ004-240915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
124 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ005-240915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
124 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid
60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southwest winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ006-240915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
124 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid to upper 50s inland
to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug
Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming south.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the
lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ007-240915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
124 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the
mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug
Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm with
lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ008-240915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
124 AM EDT Fri Aug 24 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm with
lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms with a chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
