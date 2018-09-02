NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1031 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

NYZ001-020930-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1031 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10

to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

NYZ010-020930-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1031 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

NYZ002-020930-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1031 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 60.

NYZ011-020930-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1031 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and

muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

NYZ085-020930-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1031 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm with lows ranging from the upper 60s inland

to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around

70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ012-020930-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1031 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15

mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from

the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ019-020930-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1031 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm with lows ranging from the upper 60s in interior

valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s in interior

valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around

70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ020-020930-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1031 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ021-020930-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1031 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm with near steady temperatures in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ013-020930-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1031 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warm with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very warm

and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ014-020930-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1031 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very warm with

lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very warm

and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ003-020930-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1031 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very warm with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 60.

NYZ004-020930-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1031 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Very warm with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 60.

NYZ005-020930-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1031 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Very warm with

lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 60.

NYZ006-020930-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1031 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy through the early overnight, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warm with

lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ007-020930-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1031 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows ranging from

the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ008-020930-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1031 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm with highs ranging from around 80 on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

