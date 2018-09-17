NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

NYZ001-170900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ010-170900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Light

south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ002-170900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ011-170900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight.

Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ085-170900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight.

Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ012-170900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy with areas of fog developing. Warm with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ019-170900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of fog developing. Warm with

lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

NYZ020-170900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of fog developing.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ021-170900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of fog developing. Warm with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ013-170900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing. Warm with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around

80 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ014-170900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ003-170900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ004-170900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Warm and muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ005-170900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ006-170900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows ranging

from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ007-170900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm

and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ008-170900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1030 PM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Warm with

lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Humid with highs

ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

