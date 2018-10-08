NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

_____

858 FPUS51 KBUF 080539

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

NYZ001-080930-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy in the

morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from

the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows

ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

60s inland. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ010-080930-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper

70s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Warm

and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ002-080930-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy in the

morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from

the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Warm

with lows ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from

the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ011-080930-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light east winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper

70s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly

clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ085-080930-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog. Mild with lows in the mid

50s. Light east winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly

clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph

or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around

80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ012-080930-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog. Mild with near steady

temperatures in the lower 50s. Light east winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly

clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ019-080930-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog. Warm with lows ranging from

the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s in interior

valleys. Light east winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to around

80 inland. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows ranging from the mid

60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ020-080930-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog. Mild with lows in the upper

50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid

70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Warm

and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ021-080930-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog. Mild with lows ranging from

the upper 50s across the lower elevations to the lower 60s on the

hilltops. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ013-080930-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog. Mild with lows in the lower

50s. Light east winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly

clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ014-080930-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy in the

morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly

clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ003-080930-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy in the

morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from

the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly

clear. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from

the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in

the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ004-080930-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light southeast winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Warm

and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ005-080930-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog developing late. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging from

around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Warm

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ006-080930-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog. Mild with lows ranging

from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. A chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light east winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warm

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid

60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ007-080930-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light east winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer and more humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ008-080930-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

139 AM EDT Mon Oct 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with near steady temperatures in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather