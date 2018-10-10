NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018

_____

150 FPUS51 KBUF 100541

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

141 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

NYZ001-100915-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

141 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Breezy, cooler.

Early afternoon highs around 70, then temperatures falling into the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy and less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ010-100915-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

141 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Windy, cooler. Early afternoon highs around 70,

then temperatures falling into the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy and less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ002-100915-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

141 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Breezy, cooler with highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy and less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ011-100915-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

141 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Breezy, cooler with highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ085-100915-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

141 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Breezy, cooler. Early afternoon highs in the

upper 60s, then temperatures falling to the upper 50s on the

hilltops and to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and less humid with lows ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ012-100915-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

141 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower

80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Breezy, cooler. Early afternoon highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to around 60 on the hilltops

and to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Less humid with lows ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ019-100915-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

141 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows ranging from the mid 60s

in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Breezy, cooler. Early afternoon highs in the

upper 60s, then temperatures falling to around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ020-100915-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

141 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cooler. Early afternoon highs in the upper 60s,

then temperatures falling into the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ021-100915-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

141 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ013-100915-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

141 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Less humid with lows ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ014-100915-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

141 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Warm with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Less humid with lows ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ003-100915-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

141 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy and less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ004-100915-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

141 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Clear, warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Warm with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ005-100915-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

141 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Warm with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ006-100915-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

141 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight.

Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Breezy, cooler with highs ranging from the upper

60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy and less humid with lows ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to

30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ007-100915-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

141 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around

80 across the lower elevations. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy and less humid with lows ranging from the lower 40s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ008-100915-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

141 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Warm with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather