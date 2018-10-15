NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018
_____
310 FPUS51 KBUF 150832
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
432 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018
NYZ001-152115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
432 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then widespread showers. Breezy
with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming west 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Windy, cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph,
becoming northwest with gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ010-152115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
432 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then widespread showers. Breezy
with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming west 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mainly clear overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening,
becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ002-152115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
432 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then widespread showers. Breezy
with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming west 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Very
windy with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along
the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
lake effect showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, cool with highs
in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain showers likely. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ011-152115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
432 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then widespread showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mainly clear overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ085-152115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
432 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Widespread showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Windy
with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the
Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy with highs ranging from
the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers likely. Windy with lows ranging
from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening,
becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect showers likely. Breezy, cool with highs
ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ012-152115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
432 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then widespread showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy with highs ranging from
the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers likely. Lows around 40.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cold with highs ranging
from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ019-152115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
432 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Widespread showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the
mid 30s in interior valleys to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs
ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then lake
effect showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from
around 40 in interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie
shore. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect showers. Windy, cool with highs in the mid
40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers likely. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ020-152115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
432 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Widespread showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with lake effect showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect showers. Breezy, cold with highs in the
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain showers likely with a chance of
lake effect snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ021-152115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
432 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Widespread showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then partly
cloudy overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the
lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect showers likely. Breezy, cold with highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ013-152115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
432 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then widespread showers. Highs
ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across
the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,
then mainly clear overnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops
to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to
25 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ014-152115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
432 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then widespread showers. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the
lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,
then mainly clear overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the mid
30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Windy, cool with highs ranging from the
lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest with gusts
up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ003-152115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
432 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Scattered showers early, then numerous showers. Breezy with
highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Very
windy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect showers. Very windy and cool with highs in
the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest 25 to
35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain showers. Windy with lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ004-152115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
432 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Numerous showers this morning. Scattered showers early this
afternoon, then widespread showers late. Breezy with highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows around 40. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect showers. Very windy and cool with highs in
the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest 25 to
35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain showers. Windy with lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Lake effect rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ005-152115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
432 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Widespread showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows around 40. West winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect showers. Windy, cool with highs in the
upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ006-152115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
432 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Widespread showers. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Windy with lows ranging from the mid 30s
on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy with highs ranging from
the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then lake effect showers overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from
the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect showers. Very windy and cool with highs
ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across
the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest
25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ007-152115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
432 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early. Scattered showers early. Widespread
showers from late morning on. Windy with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers overnight. Very windy with lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Windy with highs ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers. Windy with lows ranging from
the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect showers. Windy, cool with highs ranging
from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario
shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ008-152115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
432 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early. Widespread showers. Highs in the mid
50s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs ranging from the mid 40s
on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect rain showers. Cold with highs in the lower
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest and increasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather