Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
730 PM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
NYZ001-230900-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
730 PM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
around 50. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cool
with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ010-230900-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
730 PM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cold with
highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ002-230900-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
730 PM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
south winds.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cold with highs ranging from the
lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming north. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ011-230900-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
730 PM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light south
winds.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ085-230900-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
730 PM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s
inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southwest
winds.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
ranging from the mid 40s inland to around 50 along the Lake Erie
shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Breezy with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake
Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower
30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming north. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ012-230900-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
730 PM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
southwest winds.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging
from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Cold
with highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ019-230900-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
730 PM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
ranging from around 40 in interior valleys to the mid 40s along the
Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,
cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy with lows ranging from
the mid 30s in interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with
highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys
to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ020-230900-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
730 PM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
southwest winds.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cool with
highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Cold
with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower
40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ021-230900-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
730 PM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southwest
winds.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging
from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from
the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Cold
with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower
40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ013-230900-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
730 PM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from
the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows ranging from the mid 30s
on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ014-230900-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
730 PM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to
around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on
the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Cold with highs ranging from the
upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
around 30.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ003-230900-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
730 PM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy, cold with highs ranging from
the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming north. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ004-230900-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
730 PM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy, cool with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ005-230900-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
730 PM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light south winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph
or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cool with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ006-230900-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
730 PM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early. Lows in
the upper 30s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the
mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower
30s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ007-230900-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
730 PM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to around
30 along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ008-230900-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
730 PM EDT Mon Oct 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and
snow showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs
ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across
the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
