NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 25, 2018

_____

896 FPUS51 KBUF 251042

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

642 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

NYZ001-252130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

642 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southwest

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows around 40.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ010-252130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

642 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to

the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows around 40.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ002-252130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

642 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows

around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ011-252130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

642 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southwest

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cold with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ085-252130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

642 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to

the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s inland

to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ012-252130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

642 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cold with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ019-252130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

642 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in

interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s inland to

the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ020-252130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

642 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with

highs in the lower 40s. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cold with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ021-252130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

642 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with

highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ013-252130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

642 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to

the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ014-252130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

642 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to

the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cold with highs ranging from around 40 on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ003-252130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

642 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to

the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy, cool with highs in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ004-252130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

642 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with

highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy, cool with highs in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ005-252130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

642 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cool with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ006-252130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

642 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s across the

Tug Hill to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows

ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cold with highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ007-252130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

642 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with

highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s across the

Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light west

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from around

40 on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ008-252130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

642 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with

highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light west winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

_____

