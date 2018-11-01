NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

634 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

634 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, possibly heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, possibly heavy at times. Breezy with lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, tapering off to a chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10

to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

634 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, possibly heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, possibly heavy at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, tapering off to a chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5

to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

634 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, possibly heavy at times late. Highs in the upper 40s.

Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, possibly heavy at times. Breezy with lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, tapering off to a chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10

to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

634 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, possibly heavy at times late. Highs in the mid 40s.

Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, possibly heavy at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, tapering off to a chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5

to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

634 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, possibly heavy at times late. Highs ranging from the

mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, possibly heavy at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, tapering off to a chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers becoming likely overnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

634 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, possibly heavy at times late. Highs in the mid 40s.

Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, possibly heavy at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, tapering off to a chance of showers in

the morning. Highs around 50. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers becoming likely overnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

634 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise rain, possibly heavy at

times late. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, possibly heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cold with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

634 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise rain, possibly heavy at

times late. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, possibly heavy at times. Early evening lows in the

mid 40s, then temperatures rising into the 50s. Southeast winds 10

to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, tapering off to a chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers becoming likely overnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Colder with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

634 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise rain, possibly heavy at

times late. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, possibly heavy at times in the evening. Early

evening lows in the mid 40s, then temperatures rising into the 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, tapering off to a chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers becoming likely overnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Colder with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

634 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming east

around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, possibly heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, tapering off to a chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers becoming likely overnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

634 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light northeast winds.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, possibly heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, tapering off to a chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers becoming likely overnight. Lows

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs ranging from around 40 on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

634 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, possibly heavy at times late. Highs in the upper 40s.

Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, possibly heavy at times. Breezy. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, tapering off to a chance of showers in

the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers becoming likely overnight. Lows

around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

634 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, possibly heavy at times in the evening. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, tapering off to a chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers becoming likely overnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

634 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperatures in the upper 40s. Light

northeast winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, possibly heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, tapering off to a chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15

mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers becoming likely overnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

634 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...A chance of rain early, then rain from late morning on.

Highs in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, possibly heavy at times. Lows ranging from the

lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, tapering off to a chance of showers in the

morning. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid

50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers becoming likely overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

634 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...A chance of rain early, then rain from late morning on.

Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, possibly heavy at times. Breezy with lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, tapering off to a chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5

to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

634 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...A chance of rain early, then rain from late morning on.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light northeast winds. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, possibly heavy at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light east winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain, tapering off to a chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10

mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers becoming likely overnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

