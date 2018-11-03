NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the

upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild

with lows around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild

with lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy with lows ranging from the

lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph early, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild

with lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

east around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s

inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from around

40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer

with highs ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along

the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer

with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper

50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in

interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from

the lower 40s in interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the upper 40s in interior valleys

to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Near steady

temperatures in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s

on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging

from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early, then

mostly cloudy early. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

late this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph early,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s

on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer with

highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperatures in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this evening.

Windy with lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph early, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s

inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild

with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers through the early

overnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers late. Very windy

with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the

Lake Ontario shore. West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warmer

with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast.

.TUESDAY...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers through the early

overnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers late. Windy with

lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with near steady temperatures in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely early, then a chance

of rain showers early. A chance of rain and snow showers from late

evening on. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy with lows

ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. West winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming northwest and

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across

the Tug Hill to around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers early, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers early. Partly cloudy

from late evening on. Very windy with lows ranging from the upper

20s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy

with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower

50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer

with near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 40s across the

Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Windy. Highs in

the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early this evening,

then a chance of snow showers late this evening. Lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph early, becoming

northwest 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light northwest

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperatures in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and scattered thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

