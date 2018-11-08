NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 7, 2018

_____

663 FPUS51 KBUF 080833

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018

NYZ001-082200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Very windy and cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows

in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ010-082200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then lake effect snow

and rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Windy, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ002-082200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Rain, cold with highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Very windy and cold

with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ011-082200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain with a chance of snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Cold with highs

around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers with rain showers likely overnight. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ085-082200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to

the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then lake effect snow

and rain showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland

to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Very windy and cold with highs

ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

NYZ012-082200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then lake effect

snow and rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Windy, cold with highs ranging from around

30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ019-082200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early this

morning, then a chance of rain showers late this morning. Cold with

highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in

interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow, rain with a chance of sleet in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then lake

effect snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in

interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Very windy and cold with highs

ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

NYZ020-082200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers this morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Windy, cold with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

NYZ021-082200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 mph

or less.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely with a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows ranging from

the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

NYZ013-082200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely overnight. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ014-082200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

west winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s

on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ003-082200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along

the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Very windy and cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ004-082200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Rain, cold with highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Very windy and cold with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Lake effect snow showers likely.

Windy. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

NYZ005-082200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Rain, cold with highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

NYZ006-082200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early this morning,

then rain showers likely through early afternoon. A chance of rain

showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to

around 40 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Windy, cold with highs ranging

from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

NYZ007-082200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around

40 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Very windy and cold with near

steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 30 to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ008-082200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

330 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow showers early this morning, then

rain and snow showers likely late this morning. Rain showers likely

early this afternoon, then a chance of rain showers late. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Cold with near steady

temperatures ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather