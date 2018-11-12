NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 11, 2018

_____

868 FPUS51 KBUF 120824

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

324 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018

NYZ001-122215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

324 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and

snow overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light south winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ010-122215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

324 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then snow with

rain likely overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows in

the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ002-122215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

324 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow overnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland

to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ011-122215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

324 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

snow with rain likely overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Additional snow accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ085-122215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

324 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 40 inland to the

mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

snow with rain likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Additional snow accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops

to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower

20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to the

lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ012-122215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

324 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow

overnight. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light south winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ019-122215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

324 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

snow with rain likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior valleys to the mid 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows ranging from the lower 20s in

interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging

from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ020-122215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

324 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow

overnight. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Colder with lows 20 to 25.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ021-122215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

324 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the evening, then

snow and rain overnight. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in

the lower 30s. Light south winds. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with

highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows 20 to 25. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ013-122215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

324 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then snow with

rain likely overnight. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light south winds. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Additional snow accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops

to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to

the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to

around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ014-122215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

324 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then snow and rain

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light south winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Additional snow accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops

to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from around 20 on

the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around

30 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ003-122215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

324 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow

overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Additional snow accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland

to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ004-122215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

324 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow

overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light south winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Additional snow accumulation an inch or

less. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ005-122215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

324 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow

overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light south winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ006-122215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

324 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows ranging from the

lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Additional snow accumulation 3 to

5 inches. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Colder with lows ranging from 15 to

20 across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from the lower

20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ007-122215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

324 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early. Highs

ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across

the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain overnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Additional snow accumulation 3 to

5 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Much colder with lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the

Tug Hill to the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the mid

20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ008-122215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

324 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light south

winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow with rain likely overnight. Snow accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Much colder with lows

15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

