NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 16, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then
rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the lower 40s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.
Little or no accumulation. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid
30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then
snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.
Little or no accumulation. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or
no accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.
Little or no accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the
upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and light freezing rain
in the morning, then snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the mid 30s
inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a chance
of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less.
Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the
Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the lower 30s along
the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less.
Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers and light freezing
rain. Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s in
interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of light freezing rain
in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from the lower
30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or
less. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the
lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers and light freezing
rain. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and light freezing rain
in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows
in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 20 to 25.
.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain in the morning.
Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Little or no accumulation. Lows in
the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows around 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops
to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Little or no accumulation. Lows in
the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower
30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops
to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Little or no accumulation.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming
west.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers
in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Near steady temperatures around 30. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along
the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Little or no accumulation.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers. Additional snow
accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the
upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches.
Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill
to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an
inch or less. Colder with lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug
Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Lows
ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the upper 30s
along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s
along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Much colder with lows 15 to
20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the
upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to the
upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1230 AM EST Sat Nov 17 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation 1 to
2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches.
Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an
inch or less. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
