NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 18, 2018

_____

669 FPUS51 KBUF 181732

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1232 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

NYZ001-182215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1232 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Light south winds. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows around 30. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ010-182215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1232 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Light snow. Little or no accumulation. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. Light south winds. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ002-182215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1232 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of light snow. Cold with highs in

the mid 30s. Light south winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ011-182215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1232 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Light snow. Little or no accumulation. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ085-182215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1232 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with

highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light south winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ012-182215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1232 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Light south winds. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming

northwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ019-182215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1232 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Light south winds. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s in

interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ020-182215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1232 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Light south winds. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Near steady temperatures around 30. Light winds. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ021-182215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1232 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Light south winds. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ013-182215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1232 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Light south winds. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Little or no additional

accumulation. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Light

southwest winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s

on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ014-182215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1232 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with near

steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Little or no additional

accumulation. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Light

winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s

on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower

30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ003-182215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1232 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Light snow. Little or no accumulation. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. Light south winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s

inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ004-182215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1232 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Light snow. Little or no accumulation. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. Light south winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s

inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ005-182215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1232 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Light snow. Little or no accumulation. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid

30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ006-182215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1232 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...A chance of light snow early, then light snow

likely late. Little or no accumulation. Cold with highs ranging from

the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from

the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ007-182215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1232 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy, cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s

inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Accumulation up to 2 inches. Not as cold

with near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s across the

Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an

inch or less. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30.

Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ008-182215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1232 PM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of light snow late. Cold with

highs around 30. Light south winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with near steady temperatures in the upper 20s. Light

south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather