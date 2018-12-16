NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018
269 FPUS51 KBUF 161721
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1221 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
NYZ001-162215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1221 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Near steady
temperatures in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming northwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
NYZ010-162215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1221 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers overnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the morning,
then scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
NYZ002-162215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1221 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Near steady
temperatures in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the morning,
then lake effect snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an
inch or less. Windy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ011-162215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1221 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers likely early, then scattered rain
showers late. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.
Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then lake
effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or
less. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
NYZ085-162215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1221 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers with lake effect rain showers
likely in the morning, then lake effect snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging
from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to
the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ012-162215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1221 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain early, then scattered rain and snow showers
late. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperatures in
the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the
evening. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Accumulation up to 2 inches in
the most persistent snows. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the
hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
NYZ019-162215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1221 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Accumulation up to 2 inches in
the most persistent snows. Near steady temperatures ranging from the
lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging
from the lower 20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the
Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the
hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ020-162215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1221 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Rain showers likely early, then scattered
rain and snow showers late. Little or no snow accumulation. Near
steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Light northeast winds. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Accumulation up to 2 inches in
the most persistent snows. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 20 to 25.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ021-162215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1221 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and snow showers likely early, then scattered
rain and snow showers late. Little or no snow accumulation. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light northeast winds.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs ranging from
around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
NYZ013-162215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1221 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain early, then rain and snow showers likely
late. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperatures
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the
evening. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then lake
effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or
less. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the
hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
NYZ014-162215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1221 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation.
Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Light northeast winds.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the
evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Light
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning, then lake effect
snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs
ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows ranging from 15 to
20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
NYZ003-162215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1221 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain early, then rain showers likely late. Near
steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with scattered rain showers in the
morning, then lake effect snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation an inch or less. Windy with highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows in the lower
20s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ004-162215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1221 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain early, then rain and snow late. Little or no
snow accumulation. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s
inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light east
winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers with lake effect rain showers
likely in the morning, then lake effect snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Windy with highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Windy with lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with near steady
temperatures in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ005-162215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1221 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain early, then rain and snow late. Little or no
snow accumulation. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Light
east winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Light winds,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers with lake effect rain showers
likely in the morning, then lake effect snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Windy with highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with near steady
temperatures in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ006-162215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1221 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Rain showers likely early, then rain and snow
showers likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Light winds. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers in the morning, then
lake effect snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with highs ranging from
the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows
ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from 15 to
20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ007-162215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1221 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers late.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the evening,
then scattered snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. Light winds,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the morning, then
scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the
mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows ranging from 10 to 15 across the Tug Hill
to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from around
20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
NYZ008-162215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1221 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Snow showers likely with scattered rain showers
early, then snow and rain showers likely late. Snow accumulation an
inch or less. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Little or no
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Accumulation 1 to
2 inches possible in the most persistent snows. Highs in the lower
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
Fries/Hitchcock
