NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018
_____
537 FPUS51 KBUF 220529
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1229 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
NYZ001-221015-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1229 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy, windy with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, windy, colder with near steady temperatures in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures around 30.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ010-221015-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1229 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Near
steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ002-221015-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1229 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, then a chance of snow late. Little
or no accumulation. Windy with lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to
30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy, windy and much colder with near steady
temperatures in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging
from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario
shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ011-221015-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1229 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Snow, then a chance of snow late. Accumulation an inch
or less. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Near
steady temperatures around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ085-221015-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1229 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from
the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower
30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along
the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the evening, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from the mid 20s
on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ012-221015-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1229 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to
around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ019-221015-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1229 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows
ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s
along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to
the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the
upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ020-221015-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1229 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to
around 30 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ021-221015-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1229 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to
around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower 20s
on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ013-221015-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1229 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Snow and rain, then snow likely late. Snow accumulation
an inch or less, with up to 2 inches across higher terrain. Lows
ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35
mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to
the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from the mid 20s
on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ014-221015-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1229 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Snow and rain, then snow late. Snow accumulation 1 to 2
inches. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from the mid 20s
on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ003-221015-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1229 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Snow and rain, then snow likely late. Snow accumulation
an inch or less. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Windy.
Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s
inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ004-221015-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1229 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow, then snow late. Snow accumulation an
inch or less. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Windy
and much colder with near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ005-221015-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1229 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Windy and
much colder with near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ006-221015-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1229 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, then snow and rain late. Snow accumulation an
inch or less. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches.
Windy and much colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the
mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower 20s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ007-221015-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1229 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, then rain and snow late. Snow accumulation an
inch or less. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around
30 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.
Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 20 to 25.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ008-221015-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1229 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Rain, then rain and snow late. Snow accumulation an
inch or less. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs ranging
from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid
20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 20.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
Hitchcock
_____
