NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 25, 2018
_____
539 FPUS51 KBUF 260829
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
329 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018
NYZ001-262200-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
329 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cold. Late evening lows
around 40, then temperatures rising into the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Mild with highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ010-262200-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
329 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy and not as cold. Late evening lows
around 40, then temperatures rising into the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ002-262200-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
329 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. West winds 10
mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold. Late evening lows in the upper
30s, then temperatures rising into the mid 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Mild with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ011-262200-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
329 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming
west around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy and not as cold. Late evening lows in
the upper 30s, then temperatures rising into the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming south with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Breezy, mild with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ085-262200-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
329 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then scattered
flurries this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows
ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake
Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s
along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southeast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy and not as cold. Late evening lows in
the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore,
then temperatures rising to the mid 40s inland and to the upper 40s
along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Breezy, mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ012-262200-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
329 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers early, then scattered
flurries. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 mph
or less.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy and not as cold. Late evening lows
ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the
lower elevations, then temperatures rising into the mid 40s. South
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Windy,
mild with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ019-262200-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
329 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then scattered
flurries this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows in
the mid 20s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy and not as cold. Late evening lows in
the upper 30s in interior valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake
Erie shore, then temperatures rising to the mid 40s in interior
valleys and to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. South winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Windy,
mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ020-262200-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
329 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then scattered
flurries this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy and not as cold. Late evening lows
ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the
lower elevations, then temperatures rising into the mid 40s. South
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph overnight. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Breezy, mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ021-262200-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
329 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries early this morning. Highs
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold. Late evening lows ranging from
the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures rising into the lower 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Breezy, mild with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops
to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ013-262200-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
329 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the mid to upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around
40 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy and not as cold. Late evening lows
ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the
lower elevations, then temperatures rising to the lower 40s on the
hilltops and to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph overnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Breezy, mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to
the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ014-262200-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
329 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cold. Late evening lows
ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the
lower elevations, then temperatures rising into the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Windy,
mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ003-262200-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
329 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southeast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cold. Late evening lows in
the upper 30s, then temperatures rising into the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Breezy, mild with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ004-262200-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
329 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then
scattered flurries this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows in
the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cold. Early evening lows
in the upper 30s, then temperatures rising into the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Mild
with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ005-262200-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
329 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then cloudy with scattered snow
showers from late morning on. Accumulation up to 2 inches possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cold. Late evening lows in the mid
30s, then temperatures rising into the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Breezy, mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ006-262200-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
329 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Snow showers likely early, then cloudy with scattered snow
showers from late morning on. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches, mainly
across the southern half of the county. Highs ranging from around 30
on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from around 10 above on
the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in the
evening, then rain and freezing rain overnight. Not as cold. Early
evening lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower
30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising to the
upper 30s on the Tug Hill and to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.
Breezy, mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill
to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
NYZ007-262200-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
329 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Scattered flurries early, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 30s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows 10 to
15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 30. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then
rain with freezing rain likely overnight. Windy and not as cold.
Early evening lows in the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower
30s along the Lake Ontario shore, then temperatures rising to the
upper 30s across the Tug Hill and to the lower 40s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Windy,
mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ008-262200-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
329 AM EST Wed Dec 26 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers early this morning,
then scattered flurries through early afternoon. Highs around 30.
Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain in the evening, then
rain and freezing rain overnight. Not as cold. Late evening lows in
the upper 20s, then temperatures rising into the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Windy
with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower
50s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming
southwest and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
Hitchcock/JJR
_____
