NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 28, 2018
130 FPUS51 KBUF 290838
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
NYZ001-292215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Scattered
flurries late. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then
temperatures falling into the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Near steady
temperatures in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs
in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from
the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ010-292215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early this
morning, then a chance of snow showers from late morning on. Highs
in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Near steady
temperatures in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from
the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph
or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ002-292215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early this
morning, then a chance of snow showers through early afternoon.
Scattered flurries late. Early morning highs in the mid 30s, then
temperatures falling into the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs
in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ011-292215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early this
morning, then a chance of snow showers from late morning on. Early
morning highs in the mid 30s, then temperatures falling into the mid
20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Near steady
temperatures in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the morning. Highs
in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ085-292215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early, then snow
and rain showers likely early. Snow showers likely late this
morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow
accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then scattered flurries overnight. Near steady temperatures ranging
from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore.
Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Near steady temperatures
ranging from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ012-292215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early, then snow
showers likely with a chance of rain showers early. Snow showers
likely late this morning, then a chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Early morning highs
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the
hilltops and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid
20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Light
winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ019-292215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers early, then snow
showers likely with a chance of rain showers early. Snow showers
likely late this morning, then a chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy with highs in the
lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then scattered flurries overnight. Near steady temperatures ranging
from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake
Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper
20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ020-292215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early, then snow
showers likely this morning. A chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph early, diminishing
to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Light
winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ021-292215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early this
morning, then a chance of snow showers from late morning on. Highs
in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
early, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ013-292215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early, then a chance of
rain and snow showers this morning. A chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Early morning highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the hilltops and to the upper
20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid
20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs ranging from the lower 30s
on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ014-292215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early, then a chance of
rain and snow showers this morning. A chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Early morning highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the hilltops and to the
upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows ranging from
around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ003-292215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early, then a chance of
rain and snow showers early. A chance of snow showers from late
morning on. Early morning highs in the mid 30s, then temperatures
falling into the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in
the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ004-292215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early, then a chance of
rain and snow showers this morning. A chance of snow showers this
afternoon. Early morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures
falling into the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in
the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ005-292215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early, then rain and snow
showers likely early. A chance of snow and rain showers late this
morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow
accumulation an inch or less. Early morning highs in the upper 30s,
then temperatures falling into the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then scattered flurries overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in
the mid 30s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ006-292215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Rain showers likely early, then rain and snow showers
likely early. Snow showers likely late this morning, then a chance
of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less.
Windy. Early morning highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures
falling to between 15 and 20 on the Tug Hill and to the mid 20s
across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph early, becoming northwest and diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries. Lows ranging from
around 10 above on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower
elevations. Light northwest winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows
ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across
the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ007-292215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Rain showers likely early, then snow and rain showers
likely early. Snow showers likely late this morning, then a chance
of snow showers early this afternoon. Scattered flurries late. Snow
accumulation an inch or less. Early morning highs ranging from the
lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures falling to around 20. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows
5 to 10 above. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the
Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows ranging from
the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ008-292215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
338 AM EST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Rain showers likely early, then snow and rain showers
likely early. Snow showers likely late this morning, then a chance
of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches.
Early morning highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the mid 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling
to around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Lows
5 to 10 above. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in
the lower 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
