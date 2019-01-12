NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
330 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
NYZ001-122230-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
330 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning, then scattered
flurries this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance
of measurable snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered flurries. Highs in the lower 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ010-122230-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
330 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partial clearing late. Lows 10 to 15. Light northeast
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds around
10 mph, becoming northeast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ002-122230-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
330 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then partly sunny with scattered flurries this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 20s. Light northeast winds. Chance of measurable snow 30
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries. Highs in the
mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ011-122230-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
330 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds around
10 mph, becoming northeast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 10. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ085-122230-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
330 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 20s inland to
the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the
hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland
to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ012-122230-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
330 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10. East winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 20 to 25. East winds around 10 mph,
becoming northeast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ019-122230-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
330 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ020-122230-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
330 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Light east winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the single digits. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the teens.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ021-122230-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
330 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the single digits. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the teens.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ013-122230-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
330 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 20 on the hilltops
to the mid 20s in the valleys. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10. Light northeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 20 on the hilltops
to the mid 20s in the valleys. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the single digits. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper teens.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ014-122230-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
330 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. Light northeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 20 to 25. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the single digits. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper teens.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ003-122230-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
330 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then partly sunny with scattered flurries this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of measurable snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming east
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered flurries in the morning. Highs in
the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 10 above
inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ004-122230-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
330 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers early, then
partly sunny with scattered flurries through early afternoon. Partly
sunny late. Highs in the lower 20s. Light north winds. Chance of
measurable snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. Northeast winds 10
mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ005-122230-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
330 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered
flurries early. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 5 to 10. Light northeast
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from around
5 above inland to 10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ006-122230-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
330 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with
highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the
lower elevations. Light north winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from zero to
5 below on the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above across the lower
elevations. Light northeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs close to 20. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from zero to 5 above
across the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ007-122230-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
330 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Some morning clouds then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with
highs 10 to 15. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 below. Light
northeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 below. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows generally in the teens.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
NYZ008-122230-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
330 AM EST Sat Jan 12 2019
.TODAY...Some morning clouds then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with
highs 10 to 15. Light northwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 below zero. Light
north winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 below. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
