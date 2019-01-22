NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 21, 2019

_____

294 FPUS51 KBUF 221107

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

607 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

NYZ001-222215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

607 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow overnight. Accumulation around an inch. Late evening

lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising into the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with near steady temperatures around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ010-222215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

607 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow overnight. Accumulation around an inch. Late evening

lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising into the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of snow

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with near steady temperatures in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ002-222215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

607 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow overnight. Accumulation around an inch. Early

evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising into the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of snow and

rain overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ011-222215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

607 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow overnight. Accumulation around an

inch. Late evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising

into the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain likely

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ085-222215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

607 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow overnight. Accumulation around an

inch. Late evening lows in the mid 20s, then temperatures rising to

the upper 20s inland and to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow likely overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ012-222215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

607 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Accumulation an

inch or less. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Windy

with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow likely overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ019-222215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

607 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, sleet and freezing rain overnight.

Snow and sleet accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of a

few hundredths of an inch. Windy. Late evening lows in the mid 20s

in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore, then

temperatures rising to around 30 in interior valleys and to the mid

30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Windy

with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely in the evening, then snow

likely overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ020-222215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

607 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow overnight. Accumulation an inch or

less. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation

an inch or less. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch.

Windy with highs around 40. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow overnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ021-222215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

607 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow overnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then

rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of

an inch. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs around

30. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ013-222215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

607 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely overnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower 20s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning,

then rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch.

Windy with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ014-222215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

607 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet overnight. Lows

in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain, snow, sleet and rain in the morning,

then rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch.

Windy with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ003-222215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

607 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow overnight. Accumulation an inch or

less. Late evening lows in the lower 20s, then temperatures rising

into the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation

an inch or less. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with snow likely

overnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ004-222215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

607 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light

winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely overnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation an inch or

less. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain with snow likely

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperatures in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ005-222215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

607 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of sleet

overnight. Snow and sleet accumulation an inch or less. Lows around

20. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then rain

and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation an

inch or less. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Highs

around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ006-222215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

607 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Accumulation an

inch or less. Lows 15 to 20. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain, snow and sleet in the

afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation 2 to 3 inches.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow

overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ007-222215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

607 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light south winds. Wind chill values as

low as 30 below.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow overnight. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy

with lows 15 to 20. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Windy with

highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

$$

NYZ008-222215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

607 AM EST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs around 15. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or

less. Lows 10 to 15. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain, snow and sleet

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

$$

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather