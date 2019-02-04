NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 4, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 50s. Light
winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.
Breezy, colder with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100
percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder. Early
morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures falling into the
upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then
freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Mild with near record highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5
to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.
Colder with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder. Early
morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures falling into the
upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then
rain showers and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain likely. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly sunny late this morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warm with highs around 60. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.
Colder with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder. Early
morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures falling into the
upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
morning, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming east.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then
freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warm with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.
Breezy, colder with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder. Early
morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures falling into the
upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then
freezing rain and rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain showers likely. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming cloudy.
Breezy, mild with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.
Breezy, colder with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Much colder. Early morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures
falling into the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then
rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy, mild with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.
Breezy, colder with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder. Early
morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures falling to the
upper 20s on the hilltops and to around 30 across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then
rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain likely. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming cloudy.
Breezy, mild with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.
Windy, colder with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 30 mph,
becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder. Early
morning highs in the mid 30s, then temperatures falling to the upper
20s on the hilltops and to around 30 across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain and rain showers likely in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy, mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Much colder. Early morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures
falling to around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then rain
showers likely with a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
Mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the
upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Much colder. Early morning highs around 40, then temperatures
falling into the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the morning, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the morning, then
rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the
lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and much colder. Early morning highs in the
lower 40s, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the
hilltops and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the
morning, then rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing
rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warm with highs ranging from the
mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy, cooler with lows ranging from the lower 30s
on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Much colder. Early morning highs ranging from the upper 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the hilltops and to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the
morning, then rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and freezing rain likely. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warm with near record highs in the lower 60s. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.
Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Much colder. Early morning highs around 40, then temperatures
falling to around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the morning, becoming northwest. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the
morning, then freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain showers likely. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warm with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder. Early
morning highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling to around
30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain showers likely. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny late this morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Mild with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Much colder. Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures
falling to around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of freezing rain and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain showers likely. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and mild with highs ranging from around 50 on
the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Colder. Early morning highs ranging from
the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the Tug
Hill and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the
Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Light winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
Highs in the mid 20s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain late this morning. Highs in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely with a chance of
snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Colder. Early morning highs in the
upper 30s, then temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the Tug
Hill and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs
in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
932 AM EST Mon Feb 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain late this morning. Highs in the
upper 40s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely with a chance of
snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder.
Early morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures falling to
the lower 20s on the hilltops and to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 30. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs around 40. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15. Lows
zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
