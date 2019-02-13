NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1258 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1258 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy
with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then
snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.
Accumulation around an inch. Very windy. Near steady temperatures in
the upper 20s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely overnight. Little or no additional
accumulation. Very windy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 20s.
West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to
15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 15.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1258 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, then snow likely
late. Accumulation an inch or less. Very windy with lows in the
upper 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.
Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Very windy and colder with
near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely with areas of blowing
snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Little
or no additional accumulation. Near steady temperatures in the mid
20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1258 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Windy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then
snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.
Accumulation around an inch. Very windy. Near steady temperatures in
the upper 20s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
becoming west 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow
overnight. Little or no additional accumulation. Very windy. Near
steady temperatures in the mid 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning, becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
15 to 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1258 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Windy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.
Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the
mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely with areas of blowing
snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Little
or no additional accumulation. Windy. Near steady temperatures in
the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs around 40.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 15.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1258 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, then snow likely
late. Accumulation an inch or less. Very windy with lows ranging
from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows.
Very windy and colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the
lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely with areas of blowing
snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight.
Additional accumulation an inch or less. Windy with lows in the
lower 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1258 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,
becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy
and colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 20s
on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 55 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely with areas of blowing
snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight.
Additional accumulation an inch or less. Windy. Near steady
temperatures in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming south
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain
and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1258 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, then snow likely
late. Accumulation an inch or less. Very windy with lows in the mid
20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows.
Very windy and colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the
lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely with areas of blowing
snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight.
Additional accumulation an inch or less. Very windy with lows 20 to
25. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to
15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs around 40.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1258 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, then snow likely
late. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow.
Accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy
and colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 20s
on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers
overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Windy with lows
around 20. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain
and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1258 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow in the
afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Very windy. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid
20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,
becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers
overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Windy with lows
in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph overnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1258 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then
snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.
Accumulation an inch or less. Very windy with highs ranging from the
mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely with areas of blowing
snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Little
or no additional accumulation. Windy. Near steady temperatures
ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the
lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph overnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1258 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow and rain, then a chance of snow showers late.
Little or no accumulation. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the
hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. South winds 10
to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Windy with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely with areas of blowing
snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Little
or no accumulation. Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the
lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
15 to 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1258 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the
upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or
less. Windy with highs around 30. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or
less. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southeast. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain
showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
15 to 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1258 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow, then a chance of snow showers late. Additional
accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures in the lower
30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then
snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow overnight.
Accumulation an inch or less. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the
mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the morning, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph overnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
15 to 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1258 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Near
steady temperatures in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming west.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow.
Accumulation up to 2 inches possible. Windy. Near steady
temperatures in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the morning, becoming south 10 mph or less. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
15 to 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1258 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow and sleet, then snow late. Additional snow and
sleet accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures rising to the upper
20s on the Tug Hill and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then lake effect
snow showers and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be
heavy at times in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to
5 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the upper
20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then snow
showers likely overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy
at times in the evening. Additional accumulation 5 to 10 inches in
the most persistent snows. Windy with lows ranging from 15 to 20 on
the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from
around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers,
freezing rain and sleet in the evening, then rain showers, snow
showers with a chance of freezing rain overnight. Lows ranging from
the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
overnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1258 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Early lows
10 to 15, then temperatures rising to the upper 20s on the Tug Hill
and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10
mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then lake effect
snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to
5 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with highs around
30. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers
overnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Additional
accumulation 4 to 8 inches possible. Windy with lows 15 to 20. West
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,
becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, freezing rain
and sleet in the evening, then rain showers, freezing rain, snow
showers and sleet overnight. Early evening lows in the mid 20s, then
temperatures rising into the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers, snow showers, sleet and freezing rain. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1258 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow and sleet, then snow late. Additional snow and
sleet accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures remaining between the
mid 20s and 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40
mph, becoming south. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then lake effect
snow showers and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be
heavy at times in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to
5 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the mid
20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing
snow in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Snow may be
heavy at times in the evening. Additional accumulation 5 to
10 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 15 to 20. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers and freezing rain
in the evening, then snow showers, a chance of freezing rain and
sleet overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
