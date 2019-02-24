NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1230 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
NYZ001-241000-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1230 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM EST
MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM
EST MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Widespread showers. Temperatures rising into the lower
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
likely with scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Very windy and mild. Late morning highs in the
mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland, then
temperatures falling into the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming southwest and increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to
75 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Strong winds
with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to
35 to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Strong
winds and cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 35 to 50 mph
with gusts up to 65 mph in the morning, diminishing to 25 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to
20. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ010-241000-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1230 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM EST
MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM
EST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Widespread showers. Breezy. Early lows in the upper
30s, then temperatures rising into the mid 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy
and mild. Late morning highs in the mid 50s along the Lake Erie
shore to the upper 50s inland, then temperatures falling into the
mid 30s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest and increasing
to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the
evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation 2 to
3 inches in the most persistent snows. Strong winds with lows in the
mid 20s. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph,
diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Very
windy and cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph in the morning, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ002-241000-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1230 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM EST
MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Widespread showers. Temperatures rising into the lower
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Very windy and mild. Early afternoon highs
in the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland,
then temperatures falling into the upper 30s. South winds 15 to
30 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts
up to 75 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the
evening, then scattered snow showers overnight. Strong winds with
lows in the mid 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to
50 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Strong winds and cold with highs in
the upper 20s. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in
the morning, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Windy with lows around 15. West winds 15 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs around 20. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ011-241000-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1230 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM EST
MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Numerous showers. Breezy. Temperatures rising into the
mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Very windy and mild. Early afternoon highs
in the upper 50s, then temperatures falling into the upper 30s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 30 to
40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then lake effect
snow showers likely overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Accumulation
2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows in
the mid 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Very
windy and cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
15. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ085-241000-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1230 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM EST
MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM
EST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Windy. Temperatures rising to
the lower 40s on the hilltops and to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy
and mild. Late morning highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures
falling into the mid 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming
southwest and increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow.
Accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy
with lows 20 to 25. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Strong winds and cold with highs ranging from the lower
20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West
winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the morning,
diminishing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25. Lows
10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ012-241000-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1230 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM EST
MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers, then numerous rain
showers late. Windy. Temperatures rising into the lower 40s. South
winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Strong
winds and mild. Early afternoon highs ranging from the lower 50s on
the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling to the mid 30s on the hilltops and to the upper
30s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming
southwest and increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow.
Accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Strong
winds with lows 20 to 25. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to
75 mph, becoming west 35 to 50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Strong winds and cold with near steady temperatures
ranging from between 15 and 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s
across the lower elevations. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up
to 65 mph in the morning, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows 10 to 15. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. Lows
10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ019-241000-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1230 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM EST
MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM
EST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Windy. Temperatures rising to
the lower 40s in interior valleys and to the mid 40s along the Lake
Erie shore. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Very windy and mild. Late morning highs ranging from the lower 50s
on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling to the lower 30s on the hilltops and to the mid
30s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming
west and increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then
lake effect snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Accumulation 2 to
3 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows 20 to
25. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times in the morning. Strong winds and cold with highs
ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the
lower elevations. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in
the morning, diminishing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. Lows
10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ020-241000-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1230 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM EST
MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Windy. Temperatures rising to
around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Very windy and mild. Early afternoon highs ranging from the lower
50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling into the mid 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph,
becoming west and increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to
70 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then
lake effect snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Accumulation 2 to
3 inches in the most persistent snows. Strong winds with lows 15 to
20. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Gusts up to
65 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing
snow in the morning. Very windy and cold with highs in the lower
20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. Lows
10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ021-241000-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1230 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM EST
MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Scattered rain showers, then widespread rain showers
late. Temperatures rising into the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers
likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy
and mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to
the mid 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming southwest and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
65 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of
blowing snow in the evening. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches possible in
the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows 20 to 25. West winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Very windy and cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the
hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 10 above. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming
northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. Lows
10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ013-241000-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1230 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM EST
MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers, then numerous rain
showers late. Windy. Temperatures rising to around 40 on the
hilltops and to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Very windy and mild with highs ranging from
the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower
elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then
scattered snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less.
Strong winds with lows ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the
mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 30 to 40 mph,
increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Strong
winds and cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops
to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 35 to
50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the morning, diminishing to 25 to
35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming northwest and
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to
15. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ014-241000-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1230 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM EST
MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers, then numerous rain
showers late. Windy. Temperatures remaining in the upper 30s to
lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south and
increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Very windy and mild with highs ranging from
the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower
elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers in the
evening, then scattered snow showers overnight. Strong winds with
lows ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across
the lower elevations. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to
50 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing
snow in the afternoon. Strong winds with highs ranging from the
lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the
morning, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of lake effect snow showers overnight. Windy with lows
ranging from 5 to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs 15 to 20. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ003-241000-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1230 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM EST
MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Scattered showers, then widespread showers late.
Temperatures remaining in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Very windy and warm with highs around 60. South
winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 30 to
40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers likely in the
evening, then scattered snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation an
inch or less. Strong winds with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing
snow in the afternoon. Strong winds and cold with highs in the upper
20s. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the morning,
diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of lake effect snow showers overnight. Windy
with lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ004-241000-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1230 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM EST
MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers, then widespread rain
showers late. Temperatures remaining in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Very windy and mild with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with scattered snow
showers in the evening, then scattered snow showers overnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Strong winds with lows in the upper
20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts
up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing
snow. Strong winds with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 30 to
50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the morning. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Very windy with
lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
in the evening, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ005-241000-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1230 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM EST
MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Scattered rain showers, then widespread rain showers
late. Temperatures remaining between the mid 30s and 40. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Very windy and mild with highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with scattered snow
showers in the evening, then scattered snow showers overnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Strong winds with lows in the upper
20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts
up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Strong winds and much colder with highs in the upper
20s. West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the morning.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then lake effect
snow showers likely overnight. Windy with lows 10 to 15. Northwest
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of snow showers. Highs around 20. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ006-241000-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1230 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM EST
MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST MONDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST
MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Early lows in the lower 30s,
then temperatures rising into the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Very windy and mild with highs ranging from the
upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and
increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain showers with lake effect snow
showers likely in the evening, then lake effect snow overnight.
Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow
accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent snows. Strong
winds with lows ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid
20s across the lower elevations. West winds 30 to 50 mph, becoming
west 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Strong winds and much colder with highs ranging from
the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph in the
morning, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then lake effect
snow showers likely overnight. Windy with lows ranging from zero to
5 above on the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs 10 to 15. Lows zero to 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25.
Lows 5 to 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ007-241000-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1230 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM EST
MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST MONDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST
MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Near steady temperatures in
the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Strong winds and much milder with highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and
increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and lake effect rain showers in the
evening, then lake effect snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow.
Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the
most persistent snows. Strong winds with lows ranging from around
20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, becoming west.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow
in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Strong winds and much colder with highs ranging from the lower 20s
on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West
winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph in the morning,
diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Windy with lows zero to
5 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
evening, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15. Lows
zero to 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. Lows
5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ008-241000-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1230 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM EST
MONDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST
MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Temperatures remaining in the
lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Windy and not as cold with highs in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and lake effect rain showers in the
evening, then lake effect snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow.
Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the
most persistent snows. Strong winds with lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming west and increasing to 35 to
50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times in the morning. Strong winds with highs ranging from
the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the
morning, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Windy with lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15. Lows
zero to 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20. Lows
5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
