NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019
038 FPUS51 KBUF 241430
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
930 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
NYZ001-242215-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
930 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers through early this afternoon. Rain and
snow showers late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and
mild. Early afternoon highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling
into the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 30
to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then
a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or
less. Strong winds with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 30 to
40 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Strong winds and cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 35 to
50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 25 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.
Windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ010-242215-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
930 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers through early this afternoon. Rain and
snow showers late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and
mild. Early afternoon highs in the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore
to the upper 50s inland, then temperatures falling into the lower
30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the
evening. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows.
Strong winds with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 35 to 50 mph with
gusts up to 75 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation up
to 2 inches possible. Very windy and cold with highs in the mid 20s.
West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ002-242215-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
930 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms late this
morning, then rain showers early this afternoon. Rain and snow
showers late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall late this morning. Little or no snow
accumulation. Very windy and mild. Early afternoon highs in the mid
50s, then temperatures falling into the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts
up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less.
Strong winds with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph,
increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Strong winds and cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 35 to
50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, diminishing to 25 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Windy with lows around 15. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ011-242215-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
930 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EST MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms late this
morning, then rain showers early this afternoon. Rain and snow
showers late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall late this morning. Little or no snow
accumulation. Very windy and mild. Early afternoon highs in the mid
50s, then temperatures falling into the lower 30s. South winds 20 to
30 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts
up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and lake effect rain showers in the
evening, then lake effect snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow.
Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Very
windy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts
up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Very windy and cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 30 to
40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.
Lows 10 to 15. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in
the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ085-242215-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
930 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers through early this afternoon. Rain and
snow showers late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and
mild. Early afternoon highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations, then
temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the hilltops and to the
lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming west and increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation
2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows
20 to 25. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Additional
accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Strong
winds and cold with highs 20 to 25. West winds 35 to 50 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 10 above. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Cold with highs 20 to 25. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ012-242215-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
930 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms late this
morning, then rain showers early this afternoon. Rain and snow
showers late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall late this morning. Little or no snow
accumulation. Strong winds and mild. Early afternoon highs ranging
from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the
hilltops and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South
winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west and increasing to 35 to 50 mph
with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation
2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Strong winds with lows
20 to 25. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, becoming
west 35 to 50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Additional
accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Strong
winds and cold with highs 20 to 25. West winds 35 to 50 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ019-242215-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
930 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Scattered rain showers late this morning, then rain
showers early this afternoon. Rain and snow showers late. Little or
no snow accumulation. Very windy and mild. Early afternoon highs in
the lower 50s, then temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the
hilltops and to around 30 across the lower elevations. South winds
20 to 30 mph, becoming west and increasing to 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation
2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows
20 to 25. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Additional
accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Strong
winds and cold with highs 20 to 25. West winds 35 to 50 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to
20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ020-242215-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
930 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers through early this afternoon. Rain and
snow showers late. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and
mild. Early afternoon highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to
the mid 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling
into the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and
increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Accumulation
2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Strong winds with lows
15 to 20. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Gusts
up to 65 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Additional
accumulation 2 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy
and cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up
to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow showers overnight. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to
20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ021-242215-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
930 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms late this
morning, then rain showers early this afternoon. Rain and snow
showers late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall late this morning. Little or no snow
accumulation. Very windy and mild. Early afternoon highs in the
lower 50s, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the
hilltops and to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds
15 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow overnight.
Accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy
with lows 20 to 25. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation
1 to 2 inches possible. Very windy and cold with highs 20 to 25.
West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Windy with lows around 10 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming northwest and
diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ013-242215-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
930 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms late this
morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall late this
morning. Very windy and mild. Early afternoon highs ranging from the
lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower
elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 30s on the
hilltops and to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South
winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
75 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then lake
effect snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches in
the most persistent snows. Strong winds with lows ranging from
around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph.
Gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Very windy and cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the
hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.
Windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the evening, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from
15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ014-242215-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
930 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms late this
morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall late this
morning. Very windy and mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s
on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South
winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
65 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening,
then a chance of snow showers overnight. Strong winds with lows
ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the
lower elevations. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to
50 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Strong winds and cold with highs ranging from around 20 on the
hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds
35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 25 to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Windy with lows ranging
from 5 to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower
elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
evening, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs ranging from around 15 on the hilltops to the lower
20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ003-242215-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
930 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms late this
morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall late this
morning. Very windy and mild. Early afternoon highs in the mid 50s,
then temperatures falling into the upper 30s. South winds 20 to
30 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts
up to 75 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation
an inch or less. Strong winds with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Strong
winds and cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 35 to 50 mph
with gusts up to 70 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Very windy with lows around 15. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Windy, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ004-242215-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
930 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms late this
morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall late this
morning. Very windy and mild with highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
65 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Strong winds with lows in the
upper 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph with
gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing
snow. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches possible in the most persistent
snows. Strong winds and much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow. Very windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Windy, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ005-242215-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
930 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms late this
morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall late this
morning. Very windy and mild with highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Strong winds with lows in the
upper 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph with
gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Accumulation
2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Strong winds and much
colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 35 to 55 mph with
gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow. Very windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 20 to
30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ006-242215-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
930 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST MONDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST
MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms late
morning through early afternoon, then rain showers late. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall
through early afternoon. Very windy and mild with highs ranging from
the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35
mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect rain showers and lake effect snow in the
evening, then lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow overnight.
Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the
most persistent snows. Strong winds with lows ranging from around
20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West
winds 30 to 50 mph, becoming west 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to
75 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches
in the most persistent snows. Strong winds and much colder with
highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s
across the lower elevations. West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up
to 75 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the
evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Very windy with lows
ranging from zero to 5 above on the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to
50 mph in the evening, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to
15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ007-242215-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
930 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 PM EST MONDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST
MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms late
morning through early afternoon, then rain showers late. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall
through early afternoon. Strong winds and mild with highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southwest and
increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and lake effect rain showers in the
evening, then lake effect snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow.
Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the
most persistent snows. Strong winds with lows ranging from around
20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, becoming west.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow
in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches possible in the most
persistent snows. Strong winds and much colder. Early morning highs
ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the
lower elevations, then temperatures falling to between 15 and 20 on
the Tug Hill and to around 20 across the lower elevations. West
winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Very windy with lows 5 to
10 above. West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 20 to 25.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$
NYZ008-242215-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
930 AM EST Sun Feb 24 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM EST
MONDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms late
morning through early afternoon, then rain showers late. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall
through early afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming
southwest and diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100
percent.
.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and lake effect rain showers in the
evening, then lake effect snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow.
Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation 4 to 8 inches in the
most persistent snows. Strong winds with lows in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming west and increasing to 30 to
40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100
percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches
in the most persistent snows. Very windy and cold with highs in the
lower 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Windy with lows zero to
5 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
evening, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 10 to 15. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
$$

