NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 3, 2019

_____

536 FPUS51 KBUF 040848

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

348 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

NYZ001-042300-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

348 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered

snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows

10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then snow

and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Cold with lows

10 to 15. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with

highs around 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ010-042300-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

348 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows

5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then snow

and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows 5 to

10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ002-042300-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

348 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows

10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then snow

likely with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Accumulation

around an inch. Cold with highs around 20. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Cold with lows ranging from around 10 above inland to

around 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Cold with highs 15 to

20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ011-042300-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

348 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows

5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then snow

and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows 5 to

10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ085-042300-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

348 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows

5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then snow

and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Accumulation around an

inch. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with

areas of blowing snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

overnight. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ012-042300-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

348 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows

5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning, then snow

and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with areas of

blowing snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

overnight. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to

20 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely.

Lows zero to 5 above. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ019-042300-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

348 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows

5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning,

then snow and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Accumulation

around an inch. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely with

areas of blowing snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

overnight. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ020-042300-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

348 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

15 to 20. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows

zero to 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Accumulation an

inch or less. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows

5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely.

Lows zero to 5 above. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ021-042300-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

348 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then

scattered flurries this afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows around 5 above. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Accumulation

an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the

hilltops to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows

5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely.

Lows zero to 5 above. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ013-042300-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

348 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers this morning, then

scattered flurries this afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from

15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and colder with lows 5 to 10 above. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Accumulation an

inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from around 15 on the hilltops

to around 20 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows 5 to

10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging

from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to 20 across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ014-042300-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

348 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers through early

afternoon, then scattered flurries late. Cold with highs ranging

from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Colder

with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Accumulation

an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the

hilltops to around 20 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows ranging from

around 5 above on the hilltops to 5 to 10 above across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Cold with highs

ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to 20 across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely.

Lows zero to 5 above. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ003-042300-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

348 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs around 20.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of

blowing snow in the evening, then lake effect snow overnight. Cold

with lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to around 15 along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ004-042300-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

348 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow producing 1 to 3 inches

over far northeastern sections in the evening, otherwise scattered

evening snow showers ending. Colder with lows 10 to 15. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no

additional accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 20. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ005-042300-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

348 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then scattered snow

showers overnight. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent

snows. Colder with lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no

additional accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then lake effect snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ006-042300-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

348 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15

mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow moving north across the area. Accumulation

4 to 7 inches in the most persistent snows. Colder with lows ranging

from 5 to 10 above on the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches

in the most persistent snows across far northern sections, with much

less further south. Cold with highs ranging from around 15 on the

Tug Hill to around 20 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10

to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Cold with lows ranging from zero

to 5 above on the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Cold with highs

ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ007-042300-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

348 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers early, then

becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the

Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered snow showers in the evening, then lake effect

snow moving north into the area overnight. Accumulation 2 to 4

inches in the most persistent snows near the Tug Hill, with much less

further north. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15

mph, becoming light. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches

in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs ranging from around

15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then snow showers

likely overnight. Cold with lows around 5 above. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to

20 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ008-042300-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

348 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with scattered flurries this afternoon. Cold with

highs 20 to 25. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered snow showers in the evening, then lake effect

snow moving north into the area overnight. Accumulation in the most

persistent snows ranging from an inch or less across the lower

elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the Tug Hill. Colder with lows

around 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches

in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to

15 on the hilltops to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then snow showers

likely overnight. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging

from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to 20 across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to

5 below. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows

10 to 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

Hitchcock/JJR

_____

