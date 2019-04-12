NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 11, 2019
651 FPUS51 KBUF 120832
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
432 AM EDT Fri Apr 12 2019
NYZ001-122115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
432 AM EDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms late.
Breezy, warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs ranging from the lower
50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ010-122115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
432 AM EDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then occasional showers
with a chance of thunderstorms late. Breezy, warm with highs ranging
from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland.
South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs ranging from the lower
50s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ002-122115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
432 AM EDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms late. Breezy, warm with highs around 70. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs ranging from the mid
50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 mph or less, becoming east 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ011-122115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
432 AM EDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Breezy, warm
with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Cooler
with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ085-122115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
432 AM EDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with
occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Breezy, warm
with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake
Erie shore to around 60 inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ012-122115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
432 AM EDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Windy, warm with
highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s
across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Cooler
with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ019-122115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
432 AM EDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then showers with a
chance of thunderstorms late. Windy, warm with highs in the upper
60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake
Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with rain likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 50s
inland. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ020-122115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
432 AM EDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms late. Windy, warm with highs in the upper
60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ021-122115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
432 AM EDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Breezy,
warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the
upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Cooler
with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ013-122115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
432 AM EDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy, warm with highs ranging from the
mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ014-122115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
432 AM EDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming cloudy.
Breezy, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops
to around 70 across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the mid
40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 60 on the
hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ003-122115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
432 AM EDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, warm with highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs ranging from the upper 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ004-122115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
432 AM EDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, warm with highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south with gusts up to
45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
evening, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Rain, cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ005-122115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
432 AM EDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, warm with highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Mild
with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. East winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ006-122115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
432 AM EDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and warm with highs ranging from the lower
60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming
south.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the
Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to
around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ007-122115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
432 AM EDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs ranging from the lower 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 40.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
NYZ008-122115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
432 AM EDT Fri Apr 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and warm with highs ranging from around 60 on
the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning,
then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from
the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
$$
