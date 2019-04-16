NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 15, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
430 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
430 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with rain showers likely
late. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast
winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around
50 along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light
winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southeast. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the
lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
430 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain showers
this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Erie
shore to the upper 40s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance
of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light east winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper
50s. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Warm
with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to
the mid 70s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
430 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a
chance of rain showers late. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming
east 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southeast. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the
lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
430 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers early this afternoon. Cloudy with rain showers late.
Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the upper
70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
430 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of rain showers late this morning. Rain showers this afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the
upper 40s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast winds.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Warm
with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
430 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance
of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast
winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy and not as cold with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
430 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers late this morning. Rain showers this
afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming
south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs
ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to around
60 inland. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy, warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
430 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of rain showers late this morning. Rain showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast winds.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.
Breezy, warm with highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
430 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Highs
around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast winds.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the
upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, warm with highs ranging
from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
430 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain showers this
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the
lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy and not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, warm with highs ranging
from around 70 on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
430 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with rain
showers likely late. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then
partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming east around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy and not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, warm with highs ranging
from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
430 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a
chance of rain showers late. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, warm with highs ranging
from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s
inland. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
430 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s
inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
430 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
50s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Breezy, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
430 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to around 50 across the
lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on
the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Not as cold with lows ranging from the
upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
430 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Not as
cold with lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Breezy, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
430 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops
to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Not as
cold with lows in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
