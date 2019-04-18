NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 17, 2019
_____
122 FPUS51 KBUF 180836
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019
NYZ001-182115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy,
warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild with
lows ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
mid 50s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Early morning highs in
the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland,
then temperatures falling to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario
shore and to the upper 40s inland. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Breezy
with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers,
breezy with highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the upper 50s inland. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ010-182115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Breezy, warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the lower
50s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Early afternoon highs
in the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland,
then temperatures falling to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore
and to the lower 50s inland. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers. Highs
ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s
inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ002-182115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the lower
50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Late morning highs in the lower 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland, then
temperatures falling to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore and
to the upper 40s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming
northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Breezy
with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy
with showers. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. East winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ011-182115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Breezy, warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Early afternoon highs in the
mid 60s, then temperatures falling into the mid 50s. Light winds,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ085-182115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, warm with highs in the mid
70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from around
50 along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the
upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 60s inland. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Lows
ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper
40s inland. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake
Erie shore to the mid 60s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ012-182115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, warm with highs ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Cooler
with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming
east. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ019-182115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Windy, warm
with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the lower
50s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s in interior valleys.
South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from the
mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 60s inland. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Some patchy fog developing.
Lows ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the
upper 40s in interior valleys. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming east. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake
Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ020-182115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, warm with highs ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Some patchy fog developing.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph
or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ021-182115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, warm with highs ranging
from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s
on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Mild with lows around 50.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ013-182115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy, warm with highs ranging from
around 70 on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, mild with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Mild
with lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ014-182115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy, warm with highs ranging from
the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, mild with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the
upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers overnight. Mild with lows around 50. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s on
the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ003-182115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, warm with highs in the mid
70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds,
becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Breezy
with lows ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to
the mid 40s inland. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy
in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers. Highs ranging
from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s
inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ004-182115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then partly
sunny from late morning on. Breezy, warm with highs in the lower
70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the
lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Cooler
with lows ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to
the upper 40s inland. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ005-182115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early. Breezy, warm with
highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
lower 70s inland. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the mid 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the
mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Cooler
with lows ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to
the lower 50s inland. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Warm with highs ranging from the upper
60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ006-182115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely early. Breezy, warm with highs
ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across
the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the lower
50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the
mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Mild
with lows ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to
the lower 50s across the Tug Hill. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Warm with highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ007-182115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early. A chance of showers
late. Breezy, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Breezy,
cooler with lows ranging from the lower 40s across the lower
elevations to the upper 40s on the Tug Hill. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy
with showers. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southeast. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ008-182115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
436 AM EDT Thu Apr 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Showers
likely early. A chance of showers late. Breezy, warm with highs
ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the
lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Breezy, milder with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Mild
with lows ranging from the upper 40s across the lower elevations to
the lower 50s on the hilltops. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers, warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather