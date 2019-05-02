NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

402 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

402 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy through

early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the

upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light

north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 50 inland. Light winds, becoming east 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

402 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers early, then partly sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging

from the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland.

West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Mild

with lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to around

60 inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

402 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy through

early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Cool with highs ranging

from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s

inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Some patchy fog

developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Light winds, becoming east

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs ranging from the lower 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and cool with highs ranging from the lower

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

402 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of

dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Some patchy

fog developing overnight. Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers. Highs

around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

402 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers

early, then mostly cloudy from late morning on. Highs ranging from

the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Late morning highs in the mid

50s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland, then

temperatures falling to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore and to

the mid 50s inland. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

402 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild with

lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

402 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with showers early, then

cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore

to the upper 60s inland. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Mild with lows ranging from the lower 50s

along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s in interior valleys.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 60s inland.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s

inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

402 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with showers early, then

cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

402 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely early, then a chance of

showers through early afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

402 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild with

lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

402 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s across the

lower elevations to the mid 50s on the hilltops. Light southeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

402 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy through

early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Cool with highs ranging

from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s

inland. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Some patchy

fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 50s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

402 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with a chance of

showers early, then mostly cloudy from late morning on. Cool with

highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 50s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

402 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with a chance of

showers early, then mostly cloudy from late morning on. Highs

ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

50s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

east winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 50s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

402 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers early. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging

from the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s

inland. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

402 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers early. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging

from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s

inland. Light north winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

50s inland. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

402 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

