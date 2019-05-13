NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 12, 2019

_____

061 FPUS51 KBUF 130819

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

419 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

NYZ001-132115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

419 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Cool with highs in the mid

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise periods of

rain. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ010-132115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

419 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog from late morning on. Cool with

highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise periods of

rain. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. West winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ002-132115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

419 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Cool with highs in the mid

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise periods of

rain. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ011-132115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

419 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Cool with highs in the mid

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Cool with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ085-132115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

419 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Cool with highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Cool with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. West winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging

from the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore to around 60 inland.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ012-132115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

419 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Cool with highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Areas of fog developing. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Periods of rain. Areas of fog. Cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging

from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ019-132115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

419 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Cool with highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then periods of rain

overnight. Areas of fog developing. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Periods of rain. Areas of fog. Cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys to the lower 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging

from the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s

inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ020-132115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

419 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Cool with highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then periods of rain

overnight. Areas of fog developing. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Periods of rain. Areas of fog. Cool with highs ranging

from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around

60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ021-132115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

419 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Cool with highs ranging from

the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Areas of fog developing. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Periods of rain. Areas of fog. Cool with highs ranging

from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging

from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ013-132115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

419 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Cool with highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Some patchy fog developing. Lows around

40. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Periods of rain. Areas of fog. Cool with highs ranging

from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging

from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ014-132115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

419 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog from late morning on. Cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Some patchy fog developing. Lows around

40. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Cool with highs ranging from

the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the

lower 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ003-132115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

419 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog. Cool with highs in the mid

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Some patchy fog developing. Lows around

40. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise periods of

rain. Cool with highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ004-132115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

419 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog from late morning on. Cool with

highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Some patchy fog developing. Lows around

40. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise periods of

rain. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 60s inland. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ005-132115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

419 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog late. Cool with highs in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise periods of

rain. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 60s inland. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ006-132115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

419 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Periods of rain. Patchy fog late. Cold with near steady

temperatures in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Some patchy fog developing. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise periods of

rain. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs

ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

50s inland. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ007-132115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

419 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then periods of rain this

afternoon. Patchy fog late. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain. Some patchy fog developing. Lows ranging

from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower

elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise periods of

rain. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cool with highs in the upper

50s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ008-132115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

419 AM EDT Mon May 13 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely late this

morning. Periods of rain this afternoon. Patchy fog late. Cool with

highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then periods of rain and

snow overnight. Areas of fog developing. Snow accumulation an inch

or less. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,

becoming east. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise periods of rain

and snow in the morning, then periods of rain in the afternoon.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with highs ranging

from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cold with highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

AR

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather