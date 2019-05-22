NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 21, 2019
070 FPUS51 KBUF 220833
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
430 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019
NYZ001-222100-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
430 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from
the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland.
Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer with lows ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the upper 50s inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs
ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
70s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy
with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
45 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Northwest winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ010-222100-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
430 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and small hail in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the
lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers overnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, diminishing to
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the upper 60s.
NYZ002-222100-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
430 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from
the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland.
Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.
Warmer with lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the upper 50s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and small hail in the afternoon. Breezy and more humid with highs
ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
70s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy
with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph
or less, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ011-222100-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
430 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70.
Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer
with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and small hail in the afternoon. Windy and more humid with highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ085-222100-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
430 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with
lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and small hail in the afternoon. Windy and more humid with highs
ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper
70s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing
to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ012-222100-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
430 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Milder with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and small hail in the afternoon. Windy and more humid with highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ019-222100-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
430 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.
Milder with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Breezy with highs ranging from
the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland.
South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s
along the Lake Erie shore to around 70 inland. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ020-222100-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
430 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Milder with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail. Breezy and more humid with highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ021-222100-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
430 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Milder
with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and small hail in the afternoon. Breezy and more humid with highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the
lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail
in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ013-222100-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
430 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and small hail in the afternoon. Breezy and more humid with highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the
lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Breezy with
lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs ranging from the mid
60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the upper 60s.
NYZ014-222100-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
430 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer
with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and small hail in the afternoon. More humid with highs ranging from
the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Breezy with
lows ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs ranging from the
lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ003-222100-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
430 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s
inland. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer
with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and small hail in the afternoon. Breezy and more humid with highs
ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper
70s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Breezy with
lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler with highs ranging from the mid
60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ004-222100-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
430 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. East winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer
with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and small hail in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. South winds 10 mph
or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs ranging from the
lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ005-222100-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
430 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and small hail in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler with highs ranging from the
lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ006-222100-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
430 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and small hail in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows around
50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ007-222100-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
430 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and small hail in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows around
50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
evening, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on
the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 50.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ008-222100-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
430 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light
northeast winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows around
50. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers likely overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and small hail in the evening. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming west.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the
lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
