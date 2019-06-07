NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

_____

761 FPUS51 KBUF 070517

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

NYZ001-070930-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy with areas of

dense fog developing late. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest

winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

70s inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 50 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 80 inland. East winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ010-070930-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy with areas

of dense fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ002-070930-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing late. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

70s inland. Light west winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. East winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ011-070930-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy fog developing late. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light northwest winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ085-070930-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of dense fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s

inland. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Erie shore to around 80 inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ012-070930-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ019-070930-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of dense fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s

inland. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming east.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in

interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ020-070930-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 mph or less, becoming southeast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ021-070930-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy with areas of

fog developing late. Lows around 50. Light northwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ013-070930-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear with areas of fog developing late. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

east around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ014-070930-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ003-070930-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ004-070930-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ005-070930-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ006-070930-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s across the Tug Hill. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ007-070930-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 50 across the lower

elevations to the mid 50s on the Tug Hill. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ008-070930-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather