NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019
761 FPUS51 KBUF 070517
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
NYZ001-070930-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy with areas of
dense fog developing late. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest
winds.
.FRIDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
70s inland. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 50 along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 80 inland. East winds 10 mph or less,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ010-070930-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy with areas
of dense fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph or
less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ002-070930-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing late. Lows
in the lower 50s. Light southwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
70s inland. Light west winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. East winds 10 mph or less,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ011-070930-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy fog developing late. Lows in
the lower 50s. Light southwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light northwest winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph or
less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ085-070930-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with areas of dense fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s
inland. Light north winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Erie shore to around 80 inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland
to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ012-070930-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Light southwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light north winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 mph or
less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 10 mph, becoming southeast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ019-070930-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of dense fog. Lows in the
lower 50s. Light east winds.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s
inland. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming east.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in
interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ020-070930-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light northeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 mph or less, becoming southeast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ021-070930-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy with areas of
fog developing late. Lows around 50. Light northwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. Light northeast winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ013-070930-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear with areas of fog developing late. Lows in the
lower 50s. Light southwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming
east around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ014-070930-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to
the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ003-070930-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ004-070930-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming northeast
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ005-070930-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ006-070930-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s across the Tug Hill. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ007-070930-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 50 across the lower
elevations to the mid 50s on the Tug Hill. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
NYZ008-070930-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
117 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
