NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 7, 2019
_____
967 FPUS51 KBUF 071428
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
1028 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
NYZ001-072115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
1028 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 50s inland. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming east
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ010-072115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
1028 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the
Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Erie shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming east 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ002-072115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
1028 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light northwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming east
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ011-072115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
1028 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
east 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ085-072115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
1028 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s
along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Light north winds.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ012-072115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
1028 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light north
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
around 80 across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or less,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ019-072115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
1028 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around
70 along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming east.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Erie shore to around 80 inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ020-072115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
1028 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph or
less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ021-072115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
1028 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid
70s across the lower elevations. Light north winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light northeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
east around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ013-072115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
1028 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops
to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
east around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ014-072115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
1028 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming north around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or
less, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ003-072115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
1028 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming northeast
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ004-072115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
1028 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ005-072115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
1028 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming north
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ006-072115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
1028 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 50s across the Tug Hill. Light northeast
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ007-072115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
1028 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming
west around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from around 50 across the lower
elevations to the mid 50s on the Tug Hill. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ008-072115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
1028 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
