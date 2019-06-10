NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 9, 2019
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM
EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers early
this afternoon. Showers likely late. Locally heavy rainfall possible
late. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to
the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Breezy,
cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers early
this afternoon. Showers likely late. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Cooler with lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM
EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely through early afternoon, then a chance of
showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Showers with a
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely
overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Breezy
with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely through early afternoon, then a chance of
showers late. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...some patchy fog developing in the evening. Showers in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers early
this afternoon. Showers likely late. Highs ranging from the lower
70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Breezy and much
cooler with lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Cool
with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s
inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight.
Some patchy fog developing. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
evening. Cooler with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming south.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms late. Locally heavy rainfall
possible late. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Breezy and much
cooler with lows ranging from the upper 40s in interior valleys to
the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Cool
with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in
interior valleys to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West
winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers early
this afternoon. Showers likely late. Highs ranging from around 70 on
the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Cooler with lows in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across
the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops
to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight.
Some patchy fog developing overnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across
the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops
to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
south around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely through early afternoon, then a chance of
showers late. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the
mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely through early afternoon, then a chance of
showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to
the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southeast. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Lows ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across
the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM
EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely through early afternoon, then a chance of
showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs ranging from the lower 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely from late
morning on. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming southeast
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs ranging from the lower 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers late this morning. Showers likely early this afternoon, then
showers late. Locally heavy rainfall possible late. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs ranging from
the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely early
this afternoon, then cloudy with showers late. Locally heavy
rainfall possible late. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs
ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the
lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph
or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
441 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
likely early this afternoon. Cloudy with showers late. Locally heavy
rainfall possible late. Breezy with highs ranging from around 70 on
the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows ranging from around 50 on the
hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from
around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops
to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
