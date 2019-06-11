NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 11, 2019
811 FPUS51 KBUF 111014
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
614 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
NYZ001-112115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
614 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ010-112115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
614 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Erie
shore to the upper 60s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,
becoming south around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ002-112115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
614 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs ranging from the lower 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ011-112115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
614 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ085-112115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
614 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Cool with highs in
the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Not as
cool with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ012-112115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
614 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from
the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
.TONIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ019-112115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
614 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.TONIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows
ranging from the mid 40s in interior valleys to the lower 50s along
the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Not as
cool with highs ranging from the mid 70s inland to the upper 70s
along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in
interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southeast.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ020-112115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
614 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from
the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ021-112115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
614 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise becoming mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s
across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from around 50 on the
hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on
the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ013-112115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
614 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on
the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
.TONIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy, cooler with highs ranging from the
lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ014-112115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
614 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs ranging from the
lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy, cooler with highs ranging from the
lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ003-112115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
614 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 70 inland. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ004-112115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
614 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs ranging from the
lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming south
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ005-112115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
614 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy early, then clearing. Highs ranging from the lower
60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming south
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs ranging from the lower 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ006-112115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
614 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy early, then clearing. Cool with highs ranging from
the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to
the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, cooler with highs ranging from around 60 on the
Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ007-112115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
614 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy early, then clearing. Cool with highs ranging from
the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill
to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming east. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ008-112115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
614 AM EDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly sunny
from late morning on. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops
to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops
to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
south around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops
to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
